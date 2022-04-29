Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
April 25 -- N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source
26 -- In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power
Ri Pyong-chol reinstated as top N. Korean official, report shows
U.S. objective remains complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
27 -- N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
28 -- Defectors' group sends balloons carrying propaganda leaflets to N. Korea
S. Korea urges N. Korea to stop escalating tensions over Kim's pledge to bolster nuclear power
29 -- N.K. leader calls for bolstering military strength in photo session with parade participants
N. Korea-China trade fair resumes after 7-yr halt over U.N. sanctions
Continued restoration work spotted at N. Korea's nuclear test site: report
(END)
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(LEAD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Court rules in favor of visa refusal for Korean-American singer Steve Yoo
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training