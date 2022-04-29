Incheon United striker Mugosa becomes 1st back-to-back winner of top monthly award
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Incheon United's Montenegrin striker Stefan Mugosa was named South Korean football's top player for April on Friday, becoming the first back-to-back winner of the monthly award.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced that Mugosa beat out three nominees for the Player of the Month prize for April.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of "FIFA Online 4" (15 percent) by Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, the league's official video game partner.
The league said Mugosa swept all three categories. Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Um Won-sang tied Mugosa as the top vote getter from the K League's technical study group and finished second to Mugosa in the fan voting. In the FIFA Online 4 players' voting, Mugosa edged out Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo.
Um's Ulsan teammate, Jun Amano, ranked fourth in all three categories.
Mugosa netted four goals in three matches this month and is currently tied for the league lead with seven goals after nine matches overall.
Mugosa earned the first Player of the Month award of the season for the February-March period. This is Mugosa's third career monthly award.
Incheon have been the biggest surprise so far in 2022. They have long been known for putting themselves behind the eight ball in the early goings but they are currently in second place with 18 points after nine matches, five back of Ulsan Hyundai FC.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(LEAD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Court rules in favor of visa refusal for Korean-American singer Steve Yoo
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training