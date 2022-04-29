Hanwha Q1 net income down 64.6 pct. to 289.9 bln won
All News 15:40 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 289.9 billion won (US$230.8 million), down 64.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 45.1 percent on-year to 465.8 billion won. Revenue increased 2.4 percent to 13.14 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(LEAD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Court rules in favor of visa refusal for Korean-American singer Steve Yoo
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training