Hanwha Q1 net income down 64.6 pct. to 289.9 bln won

All News 15:40 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 289.9 billion won (US$230.8 million), down 64.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 45.1 percent on-year to 465.8 billion won. Revenue increased 2.4 percent to 13.14 trillion won.
