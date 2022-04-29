FOOSUNG 19,100 UP 200

SK Innovation 205,000 DN 10,500

emart 132,000 UP 1,000

POONGSAN 32,000 DN 400

KBFinancialGroup 58,500 DN 600

Hansae 26,100 UP 650

Youngone Corp 48,000 UP 50

CSWIND 59,800 UP 1,300

GKL 15,500 UP 250

KOLON IND 62,300 UP 200

HD HYUNDAI 58,300 DN 700

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,700 UP 100

BGF Retail 181,000 0

Doosan Bobcat 41,550 DN 700

SKCHEM 127,500 UP 2,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 50 0

KOLMAR KOREA 47,000 UP 200

HDC-OP 15,000 DN 50

PIAM 47,950 UP 350

HANJINKAL 57,500 UP 1,100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 UP 150

DoubleUGames 49,800 UP 1,150

CUCKOO 18,700 UP 150

COSMAX 86,000 UP 2,000

KRAFTON 252,000 UP 11,500

ORION 95,000 UP 500

MANDO 54,400 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 838,000 UP 3,000

Netmarble 95,600 UP 1,200

HYBE 251,500 DN 7,500

SK ie technology 127,000 UP 1,000

LG Energy Solution 417,000 DN 500

DL E&C 60,300 DN 700

kakaopay 112,500 UP 500

SKSQUARE 52,700 UP 100

SKBS 135,500 DN 1,500

HYOSUNG TNC 413,500 DN 3,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 478,000 DN 6,000

WooriFinancialGroup 14,750 DN 550

KakaoBank 42,350 DN 600

(END)