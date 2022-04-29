KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 19,100 UP 200
SK Innovation 205,000 DN 10,500
emart 132,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 32,000 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 58,500 DN 600
Hansae 26,100 UP 650
Youngone Corp 48,000 UP 50
CSWIND 59,800 UP 1,300
GKL 15,500 UP 250
KOLON IND 62,300 UP 200
HD HYUNDAI 58,300 DN 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,700 UP 100
BGF Retail 181,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 41,550 DN 700
SKCHEM 127,500 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY348 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 47,000 UP 200
HDC-OP 15,000 DN 50
PIAM 47,950 UP 350
HANJINKAL 57,500 UP 1,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,500 UP 150
DoubleUGames 49,800 UP 1,150
CUCKOO 18,700 UP 150
COSMAX 86,000 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 252,000 UP 11,500
ORION 95,000 UP 500
MANDO 54,400 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 838,000 UP 3,000
Netmarble 95,600 UP 1,200
HYBE 251,500 DN 7,500
SK ie technology 127,000 UP 1,000
LG Energy Solution 417,000 DN 500
DL E&C 60,300 DN 700
kakaopay 112,500 UP 500
SKSQUARE 52,700 UP 100
SKBS 135,500 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG TNC 413,500 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 478,000 DN 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,750 DN 550
KakaoBank 42,350 DN 600
(END)
