Doosan Enerbility Q1 net profit down 95.6 pct to 11 bln won

All News 15:49 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Enerbility Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11 billion won (US$8.8 million), down 95.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 192.1 billion won, down 20.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 29.7 percent to 3.07 trillion won.
