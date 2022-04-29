Doosan Enerbility Q1 net profit down 95.6 pct to 11 bln won
All News 15:49 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Enerbility Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11 billion won (US$8.8 million), down 95.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 192.1 billion won, down 20.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 29.7 percent to 3.07 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(LEAD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Court rules in favor of visa refusal for Korean-American singer Steve Yoo
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training