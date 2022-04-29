Hanssem Q1 net profit down 11.8 pct to 17.5 bln won
All News 15:54 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 17.5 billion won (US$14 million), down 11.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 10 billion won, down 60.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 4.9 percent to 526 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 13.3 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(LEAD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Court rules in favor of visa refusal for Korean-American singer Steve Yoo
-
U.S. Forces Korea reveals underground training