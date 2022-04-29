S. Korean Bond Yields on April 29, 2022
All News 16:34 April 29, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.970 1.960 +1.0
2-year TB 2.776 2.721 +5.5
3-year TB 2.958 2.925 +3.3
10-year TB 3.242 3.166 +7.6
2-year MSB 2.782 2.740 +4.2
3-year CB (AA-) 3.680 3.636 +4.4
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
