Hyosung Q1 net profit down 49.6 pct to 46.2 bln won

All News 17:14 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 46.2 billion won (US$36.8 million), down 49.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 94.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 100.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 37.3 percent to 910.4 billion won.
