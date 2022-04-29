Hyosung Q1 net profit down 49.6 pct to 46.2 bln won
All News 17:14 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 46.2 billion won (US$36.8 million), down 49.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 94.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 100.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 37.3 percent to 910.4 billion won.
(END)
