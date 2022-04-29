Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung TNC Q1 net profit down 41.5 pct. to 105.4 bln won

All News 17:27 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 105.4 billion won (US$83.9 million), down 41.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 190.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 246.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 44.7 percent to 2.34 trillion won.
