Hyosung TNC Q1 net profit down 41.5 pct. to 105.4 bln won
All News 17:27 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 105.4 billion won (US$83.9 million), down 41.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 190.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 246.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 44.7 percent to 2.34 trillion won.
