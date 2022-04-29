Samsung retakes top spot in global smartphone market in Q1: Counterpoint
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. retook the top spot in the global smartphone market from Apple Inc. in the first quarter of 2022, data showed Friday.
The South Korean tech giant shipped 74 million units of smartphones over the January-March period, up 7 percent from the previous quarter and down 3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker Counterpoint Research.
Its market share rose to 23 percent from 19 percent last quarter, regaining its No. 1 position, it said.
Apple took the second spot with an 18 percent share. It sold 59 million units, down 1 percent from the previous year and 28 percent from the previous quarter, Counterpoint said.
The total number of smartphones shipped around the globe in the quarter came to 328 million units, down 7 percent on-year.
Counterpoint attributed Samsung's robust first-quarter performance to the Galaxy S22, which released in February.
"While its flagships were launched toward the end of February and at a price higher than the previous S21 series, customers responded well," the industry tracker said in a statement.
