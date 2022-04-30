Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces

All News 07:07 April 30, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with KCNA's English-language report)

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need to bolster the country's military power to "preemptively and thoroughly contain" nuclear threats from hostile forces, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday.

He met with top military commanders who organized a massive street parade in Pyongyang earlier this week, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim was quoted as calling on his military commanders to maintain the "absolute superiority" of the armed forces and constantly develop in order to "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts
and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary."
