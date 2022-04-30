Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:10 April 30, 2022
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/10 Sunny 30
Incheon 15/10 Sunny 30
Suwon 16/09 Sunny 30
Cheongju 16/10 Sunny 30
Daejeon 17/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 17/06 Sunny 60
Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 20
Jeonju 16/09 Sunny 20
Gwangju 18/11 Sunny 20
Jeju 17/12 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/08 Sunny 20
Busan 17/10 Cloudy 10
