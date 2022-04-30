Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:10 April 30, 2022

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/10 Sunny 30

Incheon 15/10 Sunny 30

Suwon 16/09 Sunny 30

Cheongju 16/10 Sunny 30

Daejeon 17/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 17/06 Sunny 60

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 20

Jeonju 16/09 Sunny 20

Gwangju 18/11 Sunny 20

Jeju 17/12 Sunny 20

Daegu 19/08 Sunny 20

Busan 17/10 Cloudy 10

