Korean-language dailies

-- Moon, Yoon clash again over presidential office relocation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Former Vice Finance Minister Choi tapped for senior economic secretary (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Koreans to walk in public without masks after 566 days (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon changes tone on pardoning ex-President Lee (Segye Times)

-- Moon's interference in relocation of presidential office crosses the line (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Outdoor mask mandate to be lifted starting Monday (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Young politicians to run in June 1 local elections (Hankyoreh)

-- Amid cheers and worries, masks to be taken off outdoors (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon to set up special consultative body under presidential office for pension reform (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Transition team to ease rules over reconstruction in five of Gyeonggi's first-generation new towns (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)