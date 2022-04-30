New COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; outdoor mask mandate set to be lifted
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 50,000 on Saturday as the omicron curve has turned downward and the country is set to lift the outdoor mask mandate.
The country reported 43,286 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,237,878, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The number of new virus cases marks a sharp drop from 50,568 reported the previous day.
There were 70 more COVID-19 deaths, with the death toll rising to 22,794.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 490, down 36 from the previous day.
South Korea's COVID-19 cases have been decreasing after peaking in mid-March at over 600,000. The daily tally dropped to the 30,000s on Monday for the first time in 76 days.
Starting Monday, South Korea will lift the outdoor mask mandate, though people are still required to wear a mask when they attend gatherings of 50 or more people or use multiuse facilities.
