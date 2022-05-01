Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 01, 2022
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/08 Cloudy 10
Incheon 16/09 Cloudy 10
Suwon 18/06 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 20/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/05 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 21/11 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 19/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/09 Sunny 0
Busan 20/11 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(4th LD) Yoon's delegation arrives in Japan with letter outlining will for 'new relations'
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; outdoor mask mandate set to be lifted
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; outdoor mask mandate set to be lifted
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; outdoor mask mandate set to be lifted
-
Taxi driver allegedly killed by 70-something hunter who mistook him for wild boar