Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 01, 2022

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/08 Cloudy 10

Incheon 16/09 Cloudy 10

Suwon 18/06 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 20/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/05 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 21/11 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 19/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/09 Sunny 0

Busan 20/11 Sunny 0

