(LEAD) Yoon picks ex-vice FM Kim Sung-han for nat'l security adviser
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday picked Kim Sung-han, a former vice foreign minister and his longtime foreign policy mentor, as his national security adviser while also naming all five senior presidential secretaries and other members of the presidential office.
Kim Tae-hyo, who served as presidential secretary on national security strategy between 2008 and 2012, was tapped for first deputy national security adviser, while Shin In-ho, former presidential risk management officer, was named second deputy national security adviser.
Former lawmaker Lee Jin-bok was named senior political secretary, while former lawmaker Kang Seung-kyoo was picked for senior civil society secretary, said Chang Je-won, Yoon's chief of staff during the transition period, during a press briefing.
Choi Young-bum, a journalist-turned-vice president at Hyosung Group, was named senior communications secretary and former Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok was chosen for senior economic secretary.
Yoon also picked Ahn Sang-hoon, a professor of social welfare at Seoul National University, for senior social secretary, and Kim Yong-hyun, former operations director at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as head of the presidential security service.
Kang In-sun, a former journalist at the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, will serve as spokesperson of the presidential office.
