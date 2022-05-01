Budget carriers reopen, expand Guam routes amid eased COVID-19 entry curbs
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Sunday it will offer more flights to Guam starting this month to meet the growing travel demand amid relaxed COVID-19 entry restrictions.
Jeju Air will run four flights a week for the Incheon-Guam route, from the current two, the company said in a release. It plans to add more flights to the Incheon-Saipan route that currently operates two flights a week.
Air Busan Co., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., also said it has resumed the Busan-Guam route with two flights a week.
Air Busan had reopened the Guam route in November last year but had to shut it down over the spread of the omicron variant.
The flight resumption came as South Korea lifted the mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated international travelers from late March.
Starting in June, inbound travelers will be required to hand in a negative COVID-19 result only once upon their arrival.
Seoul plans to gradually lift the quarantine requirement for unvaccinated travelers as well amid a slowing virus trend.
