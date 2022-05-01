Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Electric wins record-high orders in April

All News 16:48 May 01, 2022

SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., an affiliate of shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Sunday its monthly orders hit a record high in April amid its increased investments in renewable energy.

Hyundai Electric won some 500 billion won (US$396 million) worth of orders last month, including a 160 billion won deal for its power transformers from U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc., the world's largest generator of renewable energy, according to the company.

Hyundai Electric said it is set to deliver ultra high-voltage transformers of 115-525 kilovolt, beginning in 2024.

The record-high orders came as Hyundai Electric increased investments for renewable energy. Recovering demand from the Middle East was also a factor.

In the Middle East, Hyundai Electric won a combined 80 billion won worth of orders in April, up 433 percent from a year earlier.

In January-April period this year, Hyundai Electric secured orders worth 1.37 trillion in total, achieving 65 percent of its annual target of 2.09 trillion won.

The South Korean company set up a subsidiary in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh in 2018.

In 2019, Hyundai Electric expanded its plant in the southern U.S. state of Alabama, boosting power transformer production capacity by 60 percent annually, according to the company.

The logo of Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., an affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Electric #Hyundai Electric & Energy #Hyundai Energy #Middle East #Nextera
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!