Korean-language dailies

-- 'Second round of presidential elections' heats up (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Remaining prosecution reform bill to be up for vote Tuesday (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung, Ahn Cheol-soo emerge as possible candidates for June 1 elections (Donga Ilbo)

-- Presidential office downsizes; Ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han picked as national security adviser (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Majority ruling party passes prosecution reform bill amid strong protest (Segye Times)

-- Democratic Party, Justice Party trample on democracy, justice (Chosun Ilbo)

-- New presidential office to consist of five senior secretaries, two offices (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Sampyo Industry chief found to have destroyed evidence after accident (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential office slims down (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Bank interests fluctuate 0.25 pct point in a day (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Incoming administration in confusion over real estate policy (Korea Economic Daily)

