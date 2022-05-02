Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Second round of presidential elections' heats up (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Remaining prosecution reform bill to be up for vote Tuesday (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung, Ahn Cheol-soo emerge as possible candidates for June 1 elections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Presidential office downsizes; Ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han picked as national security adviser (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Majority ruling party passes prosecution reform bill amid strong protest (Segye Times)
-- Democratic Party, Justice Party trample on democracy, justice (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New presidential office to consist of five senior secretaries, two offices (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Sampyo Industry chief found to have destroyed evidence after accident (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential office slims down (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bank interests fluctuate 0.25 pct point in a day (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Incoming administration in confusion over real estate policy (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Outdoor mask mandate ends as cases drop below 40,000 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon's foreign policy mentor picked as top security official (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's foreign policy mentor appointed to lead nat'l security (Korea Times)
