(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 2)

Chung said Kishida also shared the understanding on the idea of inheriting and furthering the Kim-Obuchi declaration. He also said the Japanese prime minister shared the delegation's view on the need to revitalize personnel exchanges that have come to a standstill amid diplomat rows and COVID-19. It is fortunate that both sides have felt the need to mend bilateral ties which have plunged to the lowest level since the 1965 diplomatic normalization treaty. Seoul and Tokyo need to take advantage of Korea's change of government to narrow their differences over Japan's wartime atrocities and move toward reconciliation.