(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 2)
Mend ties with Japan
Restoring trust key to future-oriented partnership
South Koreans are paying keen attention to whether Seoul can improve soured relations with Tokyo after a new conservative president takes office May 10. Recent developments are raising cautious optimism about a diplomatic breakthrough between the two countries.
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's delegation to Japan said April 26 that its delegates and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on the need for future-oriented relations. "We have shared the view that both South Korea and Japan, which now stand on a new starting line, should make efforts for the future-oriented development of relations and for shared interests," Rep. Chung Jin-suk, head of the delegation, said after meeting with the Japanese leader.
The delegation delivered Yoon's letter to Kishida. Chung said the letter contained a proposal to revive the spirit of a 1998 declaration between then Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi. The proposal reflected Yoon's hope that Seoul and Tokyo will forge a forward-looking partnership while facing up to their shared history.
Bringing up the declaration is meaningful as it opened the way for improved bilateral ties. At the time, Obuchi expressed "keen remorse" and apologized for the "great damage and pain" Japan inflicted on the Korean people during its 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Chung said Kishida also shared the understanding on the idea of inheriting and furthering the Kim-Obuchi declaration. He also said the Japanese prime minister shared the delegation's view on the need to revitalize personnel exchanges that have come to a standstill amid diplomat rows and COVID-19. It is fortunate that both sides have felt the need to mend bilateral ties which have plunged to the lowest level since the 1965 diplomatic normalization treaty. Seoul and Tokyo need to take advantage of Korea's change of government to narrow their differences over Japan's wartime atrocities and move toward reconciliation.
Bilateral ties began to deteriorate in 2017 when President Moon Jae-in scrapped a 2015 deal on Japan's wartime sex slavery issue. They worsened further in 2018 when Seoul's top court ruled that Japanese companies should pay compensation to surviving South Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor. The next year, Tokyo imposed export restrictions on key materials needed by Korean firms to make semiconductors and display panels in apparent retaliation to the ruling.
Against this backdrop, it is necessary for Korea and Japan to resolve their disputes over the historical issues to put their relations back on track. Kishida was quoted as saying that the two counties can no longer delay efforts for improved relations as it is urgent to develop not only a bilateral strategic partnership but also trilateral cooperation between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington.
We could not agree more with what Kishida said. But it is disappointing to see him sticking to a previous Japanese position that Korea should first solve the problem by dropping its compensation demand. Japan should change such a stance and face up to history squarely if it really wants to mend ties with Korea. Most of all, both sides need to restore mutual trust to move toward a better future.
