(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 2)

Nevertheless, the DP pushes the revisions to block the incoming administration from looking into dirt on the party, the government and the Blue House. If President Moon promulgates the two contentious bills on Tuesday, the prosecution must end its ongoing investigations into explosive cases involving Moon directly or indirectly — such as the Blue House's alleged intervention in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election and the president's office's alleged involvement in manipulating the results of feasibility research on Wolseong nuclear reactors — from September. The prosecution's investigations into the Daejang-dong land development scandal and other suspicious activities surrounding DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will most likely be stopped or significantly restricted.