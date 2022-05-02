Rays' Choi Ji-man lands on injured list with elbow issues

Choi's move to the IL leaves just one South Korean player, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres, active in the big leagues. Toronto Blue Jays' starter Ryu Hyun-jin has been on the IL since April 17 with left forearm inflammation. Park Hoy-jun, utility player for the Pittsburgh Pirates, made the club's Opening Day roster but was optioned to the minor leagues on April 22.

