Meritz Securities Q1 net income up 33.4 pct to 282.4 bln won
May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 282.4 billion won (US$224.9 million), up 33.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 377 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 284.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 123.7 percent to 10.82 trillion won.
