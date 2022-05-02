Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Meritz Securities Q1 net income up 33.4 pct to 282.4 bln won

All News 08:06 May 02, 2022

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 282.4 billion won (US$224.9 million), up 33.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 377 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 284.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 123.7 percent to 10.82 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!