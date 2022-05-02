Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 02, 2022

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/08 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/08 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/05 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/10 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 19/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/08 Cloudy 20

Busan 20/11 Sunny 60

(END)

