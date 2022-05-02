Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/10 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/08 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/08 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 20/05 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/10 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 19/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/08 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/11 Sunny 60
