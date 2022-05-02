S. Korean embassy officials return to Kyiv: ministry
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top envoy to Ukraine and some other embassy staff have returned to Kyiv to restart operations there, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
South Korean embassy officials had evacuated from the capital and worked at a temporary office in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi since March following Russia's invasion of the country.
Amb. Kim Hyung-tae and some embassy staff have returned to Kyiv in preparation for work there starting Monday (Ukraine time), the ministry said, adding it is considering the phased return of the remaining staff.
"(They) plan to carry out tasks on diplomatic affairs and protecting (South Korean) nationals under closer cooperation with the Ukrainian government," it said.
During his visit to Ukraine last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a gradual return of American diplomats to Kyiv.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
