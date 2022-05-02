Police raid Seongnam City Hall over corporate donation allegations
SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Police on Monday raided Seongnam City Hall over allegations that former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung took hefty donations from companies via the city's football club while serving as mayor of the city.
Investigators from the Bundang Police Station searched five divisions of the city government, including the city planning and policy planning divisions, to seize materials related to the allegations, according to officials.
Lee, who unsuccessfully ran for the presidential election in March on the Democratic Party's ticket, is facing allegations that he took some 16 billion won (US$12.6 million) in corporate donations from Doosan Group, internet portal giant Naver Corp. and others during 2014-2016 as the owner of Seongnam FC in return for business favors for the companies.
Lee served as the mayor of Seongnam, the second-largest city of Gyeonggi Province, between 2010 and 2018.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon on May 10
-
Taxi driver allegedly killed by 70-something hunter who mistook him for wild boar
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(2nd LD) New infections fall below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
(2nd LD) Yoon picks ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han for national security adviser