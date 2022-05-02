Go to Contents Go to Navigation

7 parliamentary by-elections to be held along with June 1 local elections

All News 10:26 May 02, 2022

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Parliamentary by-elections will take place in seven constituencies concurrently with the local elections on June 1, the National Election Commission said Monday.

The by-elections will be held in districts in Daegu, Incheon, Seongnam, Wonju, Boryeong, Changwon and Jeju to fill seats that became vacant after lawmakers resigned between Jan. 1 and April 30 to run in gubernatorial and mayoral elections, the commission said.

Candidates are required to register from May 12-13, and the official campaign period starts on May 19.

A sign at the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on May 1, 2022, shows that there are 31 days to go before the June 1 local elections. (Yonhap)


