Internet-only Toss Bank begins services for expats
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Toss Bank, one of the three internet-only banks in South Korea, said Monday it launched the country's first banking services for foreign expats here to provide them more access to diversified services.
Many expats have had difficulties in confirming their identities to open bank accounts here, particularly because the names that appear on their cell phone registration and financial documents may differ from their passport names.
Starting Monday, expat customers with local addresses and foreign registration cards can open banking accounts at Toss Bank.
They will be offered the same non-contact banking services used by South Korean nationals, except those such as non-collateral loans and overdraft, the bank said.
Toss Bank said it plans to offer global money transfer services for expats in the near future.
Toss Bank's expat services are offered in Korean only. In the case of linguistic problems, expats are encouraged to report to the bank's customer service center, the bank said.
Toss is one of the three internet-only banks operating in South Korea, along with Kakao Bank and K-Bank.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon on May 10
-
Taxi driver allegedly killed by 70-something hunter who mistook him for wild boar
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(2nd LD) New infections fall below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
(2nd LD) Yoon picks ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han for national security adviser