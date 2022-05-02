Lotte Chilsung Beverage Q1 net income up 127.3 pct to 37.2 bln won
All News 13:36 May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 37.2 billion won (US$29.4 million), up 127.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 59.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 32.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 16.2 percent to 626.3 billion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 26.1 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
