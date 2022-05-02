Military reports 446 more COVID-19 cases
All News 13:56 May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) South Korea's military reported 446 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 133,448.
The new cases included 332 from the Army, 63 from the Air Force, 23 from the Navy, 18 from the Marine Corps, seven from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and three from the ministry.
Currently, 6,044 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon on May 10
-
Taxi driver allegedly killed by 70-something hunter who mistook him for wild boar
-
New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
(2nd LD) New infections fall below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
(2nd LD) Yoon picks ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han for national security adviser