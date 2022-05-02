Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 446 more COVID-19 cases

All News 13:56 May 02, 2022

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) South Korea's military reported 446 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 133,448.

The new cases included 332 from the Army, 63 from the Air Force, 23 from the Navy, 18 from the Marine Corps, seven from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and three from the ministry.

Currently, 6,044 military personnel are under treatment.

A service member walks at Seoul Station in central Seoul on April 29, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!