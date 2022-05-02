S. Korea analyzing former N.K. nuke envoy's return to public view

In the mid-2000s, Kim headed North Korea's delegation at the six-party nuclear talks also involving South Korea, the United States, China, Russia and Japan. He played a key role in producing a landmark agreement on Sept. 19, 2015, under which Pyongyang pledged to give up its nuclear weapons program. Kim is called by many a "living witness" of the North's nuclear negotiations. In January 2020, he issued a statement on Pyongyang's stern position on the nuclear issue and had not appeared in the North's media reports since then.

