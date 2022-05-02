Kakaopay Q1 net profit down 68.4 pct to 3.8 bln won
All News 14:29 May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Kakaopay Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 3.8 billion won (US$3 million), down 68.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.1 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 10.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 15.1 percent to 123.3 billion won.
(END)
