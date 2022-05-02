Hyundai's April sales fall 12 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday its sales fell 12 percent last month from a year earlier, as a global chip shortage continued to affect its vehicles production and sales.
Hyundai Motor sold a total of 308,788 vehicles in April, down from 349,184 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 15 percent to 59,415 units from 70,219 during the period, while overseas sales were down 11 percent to 249,373 from 278,965, the statement said.
From January to April, sales dropped 10 percent to 1,211,733 autos from 1,349,012 units during the same period of last year.
Hyundai has set a sales goal of 4.32 million units for this year, higher than the 3.89 million sold last year.
