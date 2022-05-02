Korea Aerospace Q1 net up 209.2 pct to 36.8 bln won
All News 15:38 May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 36.8 billion won (US$29.1 million), up 209.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 366.7 percent on-year to 39.2 billion won. Sales increased 4.7 percent to 640.7 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(LEAD) Moon voices support for compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation
-
Taxi driver allegedly killed by 70-something hunter who mistook him for wild boar
-
New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
-
(2nd LD) New infections fall below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted