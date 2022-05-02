Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace Q1 net up 209.2 pct to 36.8 bln won

All News 15:38 May 02, 2022

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 36.8 billion won (US$29.1 million), up 209.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 366.7 percent on-year to 39.2 billion won. Sales increased 4.7 percent to 640.7 billion won.
