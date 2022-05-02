KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 58,300 DN 200
Hansae 26,700 UP 600
Youngone Corp 48,000 0
CSWIND 58,600 DN 1,200
GKL 15,350 DN 150
KOLON IND 62,200 DN 100
HanmiPharm 310,000 DN 2,000
Meritz Financial 38,050 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 7,890 UP 10
emart 131,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 00 UP750
KOLMAR KOREA 47,050 UP 50
PIAM 48,100 UP 150
HANJINKAL 57,400 DN 100
DoubleUGames 49,600 DN 200
CUCKOO 19,150 UP 450
COSMAX 85,100 DN 900
MANDO 54,400 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 838,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 41,100 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,100 UP 600
Netmarble 93,000 DN 2,600
KRAFTON 251,500 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 58,100 DN 200
ORION 95,400 UP 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,050 UP 350
BGF Retail 182,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 128,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 15,100 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 405,000 DN 8,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 470,000 DN 8,000
SKBS 132,500 DN 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,950 UP 200
KakaoBank 41,100 DN 1,250
HYBE 252,500 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 123,500 DN 3,500
LG Energy Solution 408,500 DN 8,500
DL E&C 59,600 DN 700
kakaopay 108,000 DN 4,500
SKSQUARE 51,400 DN 1,300
