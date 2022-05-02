Kia's April sales fall 5.8 pct amid chip shortages
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Monday its sales fell 5.8 percent last month from a year earlier as global chip shortages affected its vehicle production and sales.
Kia said it sold 238,538 vehicles in April, down from 253,287 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 2 percent on-year to 50,095 units last month from 51,128, while exports were down 6.8 percent to 188,443 from 202,159 during the cited period, it said.
From January to April, sales fell 2 percent to 924,277 autos from 943,277 units during the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(LEAD) Moon voices support for compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation
-
Taxi driver allegedly killed by 70-something hunter who mistook him for wild boar
-
New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11