DL Holdings Q1 net income down 66.6 pct to 108.3 bln won
All News 15:55 May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 108.3 billion won (US$85.6 million), down 66.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 32.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 66 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 73.2 percent to 883.1 billion won.
(END)
