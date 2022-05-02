S. Korean Bond Yields on May 2, 2022
All News 16:30 May 02, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.012 1.970 +4.2
2-year TB 2.888 2.776 +11.2
3-year TB 3.086 2.958 +12.8
10-year TB 3.380 3.242 +13.8
2-year MSB 2.902 2.782 +12.0
3-year CB (AA-) 3.794 3.680 +11.4
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
