(2nd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with meeting results; CHANGES headline)
By Kim Eun-jung and Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China agreed Tuesday to cooperate closely for the "stabilization" of the Korean Peninsula security situation during consultations between their top nuclear envoys, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
The meeting between Noh Kyu-duk, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, came amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang's recent spate of missile launches and reported signs of preparations for a nuclear test.
The two sides shared the assessments of the current regional security situation and discussed ways for the "stable management" of it, the ministry said.
Noh voiced worries about the North's sabre-rattling, including its reported work to restore the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site. He requested Beijing's "constructive" role in efforts to coax Pyongyang into refraining from carrying out additional provocations and resuming dialogue.
Liu agreed on the need for close cooperation among parties concerned for stability in regional security and reaffirmed his country's commitment to support a peaceful resolution to the Korean Peninsula issue.
Speaking to reporters after the session, the Chinese envoy noted a "new change" in the security situation on the peninsula and stressed the importance of joint efforts to address it. It seems like he was referring to a string of missile launches by North Korea and its threats to use nuclear force if necessary for the "fundamental interests" of its nation.
Liu arrived in Seoul on Sunday for his first visit to South Korea since assuming the post in April 2021, with just a week left before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration and three weeks to go before Yoon's summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul.
He is scheduled to meet with officials from the incoming administration, including Kim Tae-hyo, tapped as Yoon's deputy national security adviser, according to an informed source.
Later Tuesday, Liu visited the Ministry of Unification, which handles inter-Korean affairs, for a meeting with Vice Minister Choi Young-joon, followed by a courtesy call on Unification Minister Lee In-young.
Last month, the chief South Korean and U.S. nuclear envoys agreed to jointly push for a new U.N. Security Council resolution against the North for its recent missile launches. But its prospects remain dim, with China and Russia, both veto-wielding permanent members, having maintained a lukewarm stance toward imposing additional sanctions on the North.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant