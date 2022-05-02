Transition team denies claims Yoon's wife offended FM's wife
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol denied allegations Monday that Yoon's wife ordered the foreign minister's wife to leave her residence while she took a look inside to determine whether it was fit for a presidential residence.
Rep. Woo Sang-ho of the ruling Democratic Party made the claim on TBS radio Monday, saying the wife of Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had to stand outside in the garden while Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, toured the top diplomat's official residence.
Woo also alleged that Chung's wife was offended and that Kim carried a dog in her arms.
"The visit was coordinated in advance with the foreign ministry," the transition team said in a statement, calling the allegations "extremely malicious and a fabricated falsehood."
"A staff member maintaining the foreign minister's residence was present at the time, so the fact that (Yoon's wife) never even ran into the minister's wife can be clearly confirmed," it said.
The foreign minister's official residence is being remodeled into the new presidential residence in line with Yoon's relocation of the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to what is now the defense ministry compound.
Initially, the transition team had considered remodeling the Army chief of staff's official residence but later opted for the foreign minister's residence, prompting speculation the decision was Kim's design.
"Kim's visit took place after the foreign minister's residence emerged as a strong candidate," the transition team said, adding it was meant to help minimize the cost of remodeling.
"We will take strong legal action against Rep. Woo's spreading of falsehoods," it added.
A foreign ministry official also said the lawmaker's claims are "different from the truth."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(LEAD) Moon voices support for compromise deal on prosecution reform legislation
-
Taxi driver allegedly killed by 70-something hunter who mistook him for wild boar
-
New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11