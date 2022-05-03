(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
TXT to hold first world tour in July
-
BTS' Suga co-produces main track of Psy's new studio album
-
Monsta X to drop 11th EP 'Shape of Love'
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says his regime will make thorough preparations for using nuclear 'deterrence' anytime
-
(URGENT) Transition team calls for building deterrence against N.K. nuclear, missile threats
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(2nd LD) New infections fall below 40,000; mask mandate set to be lifted
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Embassy officials return to Kyiv: ministry