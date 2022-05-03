Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon unlikely to pardon ex-President Lee over negative public opinions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Confirmation hearings lack sharp questions (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon to proclaim prosecution reform bill today without vetoing (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon to proclaim prosecution reform bill today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice Party declares to veer off from alliance with ruling party over prosecution reform bill (Segye Times)
-- Poll shows 60 pct of voters in capital area are against passage of prosecution reform bill during Moon's term (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon to proclaim prosecution reform bill today (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- There is no way to check 'supersized Justice Ministry' (Hankyoreh)
-- PM nominee says feels sorry for receiving hefty salary but suspicions involving wife are embarrassing (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Development of Yongsan is answer to Seoul's aging (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon not to pardon ex-President Lee (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- World Forestry Congress opens in Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- PM, foreign minister nominees besieged over scandals at hearing (Korea Herald)
-- Mosque construction triggers standoff in Daegu (Korea Times)
(END)
