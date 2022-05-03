(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on May 3)

The economy is shaking and volatile just like a ship on the brink of sinking. The wave of the U.S.-China trade war and the pandemic has been worsened by shockwaves from the Russia-Ukraine war and caused a sharp jump in interest and exchange rates, as well as prices in energy, grains, and other commodities. Such multiple whammies have not swept the world since the 1970s. The world now faces the risk of stagflation — a dangerous mix of high inflation and economic stagnation.