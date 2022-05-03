Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 22/05 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/07 Sunny 0

Jeju 19/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 24/08 Sunny 0

Busan 20/10 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!