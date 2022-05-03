(3rd LD) Moon promulgates prosecution reform legislation
(ATTN: UPDATES with Moon's remarks in first 4 paras; CHANGES headline; INCORPORATES parliament-prosecution reform story in last 8 paras)
By Kim Deok-hyun and Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday promulgated two controversial bills on prosecution reform at the final Cabinet meeting before his term ends next week, paving the way for eventually stripping the prosecution of its power to investigate.
Moon's promulgation of the two bills came hours after the ruling Democratic Party (DP) railroaded the last remaining bill on prosecution reform through the National Assembly amid opposition protest, completing its push to reduce and ultimately remove the prosecution's investigative powers.
Before deliberations on the bills at his final Cabinet meeting, Moon said, "Concerns about political neutrality, fairness and selective justice in the prosecution's investigation have still not been resolved."
"And there are evaluations that it is not enough to win public trust, which is why the National Assembly has taken a step further in separating investigations and indictment."
One of the laws is aimed at limiting the scope of the prosecution's supplementary investigations, while the other is to reduce the prosecution's investigative powers to only two types of crimes -- corruption and economic crimes -- from the current six before removing them completely.
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has called for Moon to use a veto on the laws, but Moon is widely expected to promulgate them, as the laws were a result of a compromise deal between the two main parties, Cheong Wa Dae officials said.
The DP and the PPP have been wrangling for weeks over the bills on prosecution reform, as the DP has insisted they are necessary to ensure the prosecution does not abuse its investigative powers for political purposes, while the PPP has countered they will leave the people with fewer means to seek justice for crimes.
The two sides reached a compromise deal under which the prosecution's investigative powers would be reduced from six crime types to two before being removed completely, but the PPP backtracked following criticism that lawmakers colluded to shield themselves from prosecution investigations, as the agreement calls for stripping the prosecution of its right to investigate election crimes.
The legislation will go into effect four months after its promulgation.
The DP, which holds 171 out of 300 seats, has tried to pass the two bills and get them signed into law before the May 10 inauguration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, because Yoon would be expected to veto the bills.
Brokered by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, the two sides reached the compromise deal, under which the prosecution's investigative powers would be reduced from six crime types to two before being removed completely, but the PPP backtracked following criticism that lawmakers colluded to shield themselves from prosecution investigations as the agreement calls for striping the prosecution of its right to investigate election crimes.
"The compromise deal was virtually the agreement between the ruling and opposition parties that came out after long discussions of their floor leaders and lawmakers," Park said following the passage of the bill. "I want to be clear that this agenda was processed from the viewpoint of the people and national interest."
After the plenary session, PPP lawmakers stood outside Cheong Wa Dae and displayed signs to demand Moon's veto of the legislation.
"Parliamentary democracy was trampled, and procedures and principles collapsed against tricks and cheats," said Kim Hyung-dong, a spokesperson of the PPP. "We really hope the last Cabinet meeting of President Moon does not end with the promulgation of evil prosecution reform laws."
Hours before Moon promulgated the bills, the prosecution again implored Moon to use his veto to stop the legislation from becoming law.
"We earnestly appeal to the president to exercise the right to demand reconsideration as the guardian of the rule of law and democracy, so that the revision of the criminal justice system can be carried out through in-depth discussion and deliberation and public support," the Supreme Prosecutors Office said in a press release.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant