The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:12 May 03, 2022
SEOUL, May. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.55 1.55
2-M 1.61 1.60
3-M 1.67 1.66
6-M 1.86 1.86
12-M 2.35 2.33
(END)
