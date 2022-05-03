Seoul shares extend gains late morning as techs advance
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Tuesday morning as investors took a cue from U.S. gains and picked up technology issues despite uncertainty over this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 11.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to trade at 2,698.87 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.6 percent on tech rallies.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point this week, kicking off a series of aggressive rate hikes to combat inflation.
"The planned U.S. rate hikes are largely factored in the stock market, and the U.S. stock market likely won't fall sharply further, giving a relief to investors," Park Hee-cheol, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo, said.
Tech, airline and refinery stocks led gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.6 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.5 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. gained 0.5 percent and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. advanced 0.3 percent.
Among losers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 2.1 percent, and its affiliate Kia Corp. declined 1.3 percent. Samsung Heavy Industries Co. also dropped 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,265.20 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.10 won from the previous session.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
