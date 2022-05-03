PM nominee says Japan will benefit most if S. Korea does not join CPTPP
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo said Tuesday that Japan will benefit the most if South Korea does not join a mega free trade agreement involving 11 Asia-Pacific nations.
Han made the remark during his confirmation hearing, as he supports South Korea's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
"The issue of opening the market to others is about expanding our overall economic territory," Han said. "If we are left out from multilateral free trade involving many countries, we will lose our ground."
The CPTPP involves 11 nations, including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Mexico and Vietnam. It had accounted for around 15 percent of the world's total trade volume of US$5.2 trillion as of 2020.
Han, who has been nominated as the first prime minster of the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol government, said he will focus on solving "structural problems" in the country's economy, such as low birth rate and fiscal soundness.
During Monday's hearing, Han was busy explaining conflict of interest allegations related to his home rental in the 1990s and also the hefty salary he received as an adviser to law firm Kim & Chang.
On criticism over his revolving door move, in which he switched back and forth between the government and Kim & Chang, Han reiterated that there was no conflict of interest issue.
Han previously served in the country's No. 2 job from 2007 to 2008.
Han will be cleared for appointment once the National Assembly adopts a report on his confirmation hearing. In South Korea, the prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
5 carmakers to recall over 47,000 vehicles over software errors, parts defects
-
(4th LD) National Assembly opens plenary session amid standoff over prosecution reform bills
-
Yoon committed to keep pledge of giving 2 mln won monthly wage to soldiers: spokesperson
-
S. Korea, U.S. arranging meeting between Moon, Biden during Biden's visit to Seoul
-
Hybe's Bang receives honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
Gov't likely to lift outdoor mask mandate next week
-
(2nd LD) Outdoor mask mandate to end Monday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
-
Supreme Court confirms 35-yr prison term for adoptive mother in high-profile child murder case
-
Another former sex slave dies, reducing number of surviving victims to 11
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
-
Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to star in Korean film
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases rise to over 50,000 amid concerns over new omicron variant