Hybe Q1 net income up 79.1 pct to 30.8 bln won
All News 14:36 May 03, 2022
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 30.8 billion won (US$24.3 million), up 79.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 62.3 percent on-year to 37 billion won. Revenue increased 59.8 percent to 285 billion won.
The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 30.9 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
