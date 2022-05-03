Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolon Industries Q1 net income up 69.7 pct to 88.2 bln won

All News 14:46 May 03, 2022

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 88.2 billion won (US$69.6 million), up 69.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 63.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 71.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 19.2 percent to 1.27 trillion won.
